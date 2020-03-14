Body discovered in Dundalk confirmed as that of Oliver McCloskey

The body discovered in the George's Quay area of Dundalk yesterday has been confirmed as being that of Oliver McCloskey.

A search has been ongoing in the area for Mr McCloskey, who was last seen on February 20.

The family say they would like to extend their sincere gratitude to everybody who participated in the search for Mr McCloskey.

Mr McCloskey will be reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk A91 KW52 on Saturday from 4pm-8pm.

Funeral Mass takes place on Monday in St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church at 11am, with bBurial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Crumlin Childrens’ Hospital c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

House strictly private, by request.

Please note:

Updated Government advice and Archdiocese of Armagh protocols have come into effect in an effort to contain the current pandemic.

In order to maintain social distancing, there will be limited capacity in the Church.

Priority must be given to family and close friends.

Those who do attend are asked to use their better judgment and refrain from hand shaking and hugging.

Sneezing and coughing etiquette should be adhered to at all times.