Dundalk firm make wonderful gesture as Covid-19 restrictions impact

Due to Coronavirus and the cancellation of bookings, local firm Pelican Promotions have offered their services to older people and anyone with underlying health issues who are being advised to avoid the public.

In a post on Facebook, Shane McBride explained what he can offer.

"I am happy to collect and deliver groceries, ready made meals, coal and fuel or even run any errands required. I’m here to help.

"If you know of anyone in need of assistance please call me or send a private message.

"Feel free to share and pass on this message to anyone in Dundalk and surrounding areas.

"Man with my van ready to do what I can!"

Shane Mc Bride

0876644442