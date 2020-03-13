Louth lotto punter turns €4 into life-changing sum

The lotto luck was shining on County Louth this week when a local punter transformed a €4 investment in their lucky numbers into a life-changing sum of cash.

The anonymous customer took the €4 flutter in a local bookies shop for Tuesday evening’s EuroMillions Plus draw and was left hoping for four numbers to come out against mammoth odds of 33,000/1.

But those odds started to tumble as the draw got underway and within seconds 4, 12, 17 and 22 had all rolled out to trigger the massive windfall.

The punter returned to the shop later in the week to discover their modest stake had been transformed into a jaw-dropping total of €132,004.

Meanwhile, another punter elsewhere in the county was celebrating their own satisfying Lotto win following a €9 online wager, which returned €13,509 after numbers 11, 23 and 30 came out in the main EuroMillions draw, beating odds of 1,500/1.