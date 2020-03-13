Driving tests suspended as close proximity counteracts Covid-19 social distancing

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) have suspended driving test services until March 29, 2020 effective immediately.

Following Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's announcement yesterday March 12, 2020 on the coronavirus pandemic, the RSA has announced the suspension of services to comply with containment efforts.

Upon advice and recommendations from health officials regarding social distancing and health guidelines, driving tests counteract distance measures as driving testers are in are close proximity to members of the public for up to 40 minutes on each driving test.

Those who have a driving test scheduled during this period will have the test rescheduled free of charge and we will be directly in contact with candidates in the coming days.

The RSA are continuing to receive and process applications as usual. However, appointments will not be scheduled in such cases until the driver testing service resumes.

Where there are exceptional circumstances such as emergency and essential service drivers, needing a driving test, we will make all reasonable efforts to accommodate these customers.