BREAKING: Investigation underway following the discovery of a body in Dundalk
Body discovered in George's Quay area
A Garda investigation is underway, following the discovery of a body in the George's Quay area of Dundalk.
Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body in the Quay area of Dundalk at approximately 10.00am this morning.
The area is currently closed for technical examination.
A search has been ongoing in the area for missing man Oliver McCloskey, who was last seen on February 20.
