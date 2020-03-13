BREAKING: Investigation underway following the discovery of a body in Dundalk

A Garda investigation is underway, following the discovery of a body in the George's Quay area of Dundalk.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body in the Quay area of Dundalk at approximately 10.00am this morning.

The area is currently closed for technical examination.

A search has been ongoing in the area for missing man Oliver McCloskey, who was last seen on February 20.