Matthews.ie will not operate DCU service 'in light of current restrictions'

Matthews.ie have announced that their daily service from the north east to Dublin City University (DCU) will not operate between Friday March 13 and Monday March 30 in light of the current restrictions.

All of the company’s other routes are currently running as normal – including the service to and from UCD, as this is also a commuter service to Dublin’s southside.

Matthews.ie are constantly monitoring the situation and will keep customers informed through their channels if there are any further adjustments to services.