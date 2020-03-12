'Ireland prepared to continue to supply all grocery outlets for coming months' - Retail excellence Ireland

This afternoon Retail Excellence say they have spoken with all of the major grocery multiples and forecourt operators in Ireland.

In a statement this afternoon they say: "We would like to reassure everyone that Ireland is prepared to continue to supply all grocery outlets for the coming months. There is no reason for Irish citizens to have any concern in that regard.

"The industry has never been more prepared having planned for a hard Brexit over the past number of months. Minister Heather Humphreys, Minister of Business and Enterprise, has done a tremendous job in monitoring this matter and please be assured that we have more than adequate contingencies in place.

"Social media images of empty shelves are simply sensationalizing the matter. These shelves are restocked every evening and restocking will continue into the future.

"We echo An Taoiseach’s comments when this morning he confirmed that the shops will remain open and we have plans to ensure supply chains will not be interrupted."