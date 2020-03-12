An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk to close amid Covid-19 outbreak

An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk say they are following the advice of the Irish Government and will close to the public until Sunday the 29th of March 2020.

Ticketholders for all events due to take place before the 29th of March will be contacted with details on rescheduling and/or cancellation. Please note that confirming new dates may take some time. Events taking place after the 30th of March are currently unaffected but will be reviewed regularly.

Please refer to our website and social media pages for further updates over the coming weeks. Thank you for your patience and support as we react to an ongoing situation.