Remains discovered on site of former Dundalk town dump identified as missing Ardee man

As reported by LMFM today, the human remains which were found at Townparks in Dundalk on the site of the former town dump on February 24, have been identified as being those of Mark Smyth Reilly, the 34 year old man who was last seen in Ardee in May 2018 and was reported as missing last year.

LMFM say that the scene was examined by the divisional scenes of crime unit and Gardaí confirmed they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Mr Smyth Reilly's funeral will take place on Monday.