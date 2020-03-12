BREAKING: Schools, colleges, public facilities across Louth set to shut amid coronavirus crisis

Schools, colleges, child care facilities and public facilities across Louth and the country are to close in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus until March 29 from tomorrow.

From 6pm today, Thursday, March 12, the following measures will be in place. They will be in place until March 29.

Full measures:

- Schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow.

- Indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

- Where it is possible to work remotely people should do so.

- Cultural institutions will close

Businesses are asked to take measures to minimise face-to-face contact and to implement measures to limit contact where possible.

Public transport will operate as normal and shops will open. Pubs, cafes and restaurants can remain open but people are being asked to facilitate 'social distancing' where possible.

Mr Varadkar said: "We need the public and businesses to take a sensible approach."

An Taoiseach also added that the economy will suffer, but "we can bounce back".

He commented: "Above all we all need to look out for each other - we are a great nation and we have overcome many trials in the past with our determination and we will prevail again."

The measure was announced this morning by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Washington.