Dundalk man bit a man who was in new relationship with his partner

A 34 year old man who bit a man who was in a new relationship with his partner while they were ‘on a break’, during a struggle in the woman’s home, was jailed for two years at Dundalk Circuit Court.

Niall Martin of Ladywell Terrace, Dundalk and formerly of Dromiskin, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at an address at Gort na Glaise, Sandy Lane, Blackrock on December 8th 2017.

The court heard the defendant had climbed into the property through a back window to gain entry and went upstairs where he was told to get out of his then ex-partner’s bedroom.

The victim told gardai he had punched the defendant in the face in self-defence and while he was restraining him on the floor, Niall Martin started to bite him.

Both men and the tenant were in the kitchen area when gardai investigating a report of a disturbance arrived on the scene.

All three were under the influence of an intoxicant.

The Defendant was arrested at 7am and when he was deemed fit for interview at 4pm, he claimed he had been the victim of an assault and alleged there was a cover-up.

The court was shown photos of bruising sustained by the injured party - who in a victim impact statement said “I did nothing wrong and I feel in a round about way he has held it against me”.

The Defence barrister said his client – who had instructed him to apologise to the victim, accepts he shouldn’t have gone into the house, and an altercation followed after he was asked to leave.

He added his client – who had 19 previous convictions, but none for assault, had a serious problem with substance misuse and is now on a methadone treatment programme for a heroin addiction which at one stage involved him using six bags of the drug a day.

The court heard while not the official tenant, the defendant had lived at the property on and off for 10 years, with his partner and their daughter.

Judge James McCourt – who imposed a three year sentence with the final 12 months suspended said while affairs of the heart might explain the defendant’s actions that doesn’t exonerate him from the consequences of breaking into someone else’s home.