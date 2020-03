The death has occurred of Mary (May) Savage (née Heeney) of Monscrebe, Faughart, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home. May will be sadly missed and remembered with love by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T 042 9334240.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace