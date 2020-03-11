Louth woman who stabbed partner didn't want him "to get the better of me"

A woman who admits stabbing her partner to death told a garda she had a fight with the deceased and "didn't want him to get the better of me," the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The trial of Paula Farrell also heard from teenagers who said the accused told them not to call an ambulance after they saw the dying man, who was covered in blood, slip and fall to the ground. When gardai arrived they were told there was a 20 to 30 minute delay for an ambulance so they decided to take Mr McQuillan to hospital in a patrol car.

Ms Farrell (47) of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter for the unlawful killing of Wayne 'Quilly' McQuillan (30) at Ms Farrell's home on New Year's Day 2014.

Garda Tomás Leonard told Gerard Clarke SC for the prosecution that he was among the first gardai at the scene. He said a crowd had gathered and the atmosphere was "hostile" as people waited for an ambulance to arrive. Ms Farrell was, he said, "hysterical" so he took her to her mother's house nearby.

He said she was more relaxed there and he took a cautioned statement from her. She told him she and Mr McQuillan had been drinking in the house since 15.00 to 16.00 that day. She was drinking Bulmers and he was drinking two-litre bottles of cider.

She added: "The two of us started bitching before the New Year. I don't remember what we were fighting about. It was something stupid."

She said they started "tackling each other" in the kitchen and "he had me by the wrist and neck and I got a bump on my head from him."

She said he "had me on the two-seater in the kitchen" and when she got up, she said, "I didn't want him to get the better of me. I got the knife then and I stuck the knife in him."

She thought she stabbed him "towards the top of his chest" and a second time "a bit lower down".

When asked where she got the knife she told Gda Leonard that she had a set of black knives in the corner of her kitchen and she grabbed a medium sized knife. Following the stabbing she said Mr McQuillan walked out the front door of the house and collapsed. She added: "I was crying, saying 'I'm so sorry'."

The witness told defence counsel Edward Doocey BL that Ms Farrell was upset, crying and hysterical when he arrived and saw her in the hallway near the porch at the front of her house. She made no attempt to leave the scene, he said, and was cooperative. There was no attempt to hide the knife and she told him she had left it in the sink and as her hands were covered in blood she had washed them.

Gda Leonard also confirmed that gardai were waiting for an ambulance but when it became clear that the ambulance was still some distance away the decision was made to bring Mr McQuillan to hospital in a patrol car. Garda Andrew Corbett told Mr Clarke that he drove Mr McQuillan to hospital in his unmarked patrol car after being told the ambulance was delayed by 20 to 30 minutes. Garda Corbett later returned to Ms Farrell's house, he told Mr Doocey, and saw two unopened two-litre bottles of Woodgate cider and a crate of eight unopened cans of Bulmers. There were also 12 empty cans of Bulmers and three empty two-litre bottles of Woodgate in a rubbish bag in the kitchen.

Keith Brady told Mr Clarke he was at a house party when someone told him Paula Farrell's boyfriend had been stabbed. He went to the house and spoke to Ms Farrell who told him she and Mr McQuillan "had a fight".

Mr McQuillan was on the ground, he said, and people were holding items of clothing to his chest to stop the bleeding. Mr Brady tried to call an ambulance and noticed gardai arrived at 1.45am and later took the injured man away in a patrol car.

Under cross examination Mr Brady told Mr Doocey that he noticed Ms Farrell had a lump on the right side of her forehead. He added: "She was crying, putting her hands on her head and that. She was hysterical."

Paul Maguire was a schoolboy in 2014 and went through Rathmullen Park with some friends on his way home in the early hours having celebrated the New Year in nearby Belvedere. As they walked by Ms Farrell's home he said a man "hopped, skipped and jumped" in front of them saying he needed an ambulance. Mr Maguire said he got a fright and moved away but when the man slipped on a patch of grass and fell to the ground Mr Maguire and one of his friends went to him.

He said that he initially thought the man was covered in oil but with the light from his phone he could see it was blood so he called an ambulance. The man was "roaring and roaring" that he had been stabbed and needed an ambulance, he said. The witness added: "There was a wound on his neck and I could see blood flowing down the side of his body."

He also saw a woman standing in the doorway of the house, drying her hands on a towel and saying: "Don't ring an ambulance, you must be joking to ring an ambulance." He could see a little bit of blood on the woman's clothes and through the open door he could see blood in the hallway of the house.

The witness told Mr Doocey that the man on the ground had his trousers around his ankles and his private parts were exposed.

Dylan Rogers told Mr Clarke that he remembers a man coming out of the house with his "pants around his ankles". He stumbled or slipped on the grass and Mr Rogers thought he was covered in oil until he shone the flashlight of his phone and saw he was covered in blood. The man said: "Ring an ambulance, ring an ambulance" and "I'm gone lads". He also remembered a woman at the door of the house but he couldn't remember her saying anything. He saw through the open door that there was blood in the hallway.

Justin McKenna said he was 15 years old at the time and was walking with his friends through Rathmullen Park when a man came out of a garden. He said he moved away because he wasn't sure what was happening. The man fell on the grass and he could hear him asking for an ambulance. He thought the man was covered in oil but Mr Rogers and Mr Maguire shone their phone flashlights on him and revealed that it was blood. He said the woman at the door said not to call an ambulance and he thought she said that the man covered in blood was "only messing".

Mr McKenna agreed with Mr Doocey that it was a frightening experience and said he stayed about 15 yards away at all times.

He agreed that his two friends were in a better position to see what had happened.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.