Dundalk man stole notepad, pen and earphones by placing them in his trousers

A solicitor representing a 23-year-old man who stole a notepad, a pen and earphones from a EuroGiant store by placing them in his trousers, has described his behaviour as senseless.

Kieran Kearney of Clann Chulainn Park, Dundalk pleaded guilty at the local district court to theft of the goods worth €13.50 at Marshes Shopping Centre on June 28th last year.

The court heard all of the items were recovered.

The Defence solicitor said her client has suffered in the past from a chronic drug addiction, but she stressed that he presents today as the best she has seen him looking for years.

Judge Deirdre Gearty imposed a €50 fine.