Abandoned car caused traffic congestion outside Dundalk funeral home

A man abandoned the car he’d been driving and left it in the middle of the road causing traffic congestion, after he collided with a car parked outside a local funeral home, Dundalk District Court heard last week.

Shane O’Carroll (29) with an address at Seatown, Dundalk was prosecuted for careless driving and a hit and run offence on the Castletown Road, Dundalk on May 12th last year.

The court heard the injured party had been clearing a yard in the funeral home when he heard a loud bang and came out to find another vehicle in the middle of the road with a buckled wheel.

When he rang the guards to report the collision, the defendant left the scene – with the abandoned car causing traffic congestion.

The court was told the defendant had no previous convictions.

The Defence solicitor said her client regretted his actions and explained that he had contacted his friend and was on his way to hospital when he came to his senses and returned to the scene by which time the car had been removed.

He subsequently instructed his solicitor and gave his information to Gardai under the Road Traffic Act.

She added he had apologised at the scene and was apologising again in court.

After hearing the defendant is a student and a father of two, who has a daughter with special needs who requires him to attend hospital appointments in Drogheda and Dublin, Judge Deirdre Gearty imposed fines totalling €250 but she said she would not disqualify him from driving.