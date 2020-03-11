Bus Éireann celebrates International Women’s Day in Dundalk

To mark International Women’s day, Bus Éireann, Ireland’s largest public transport operator outside of Dublin, hosted a coffee morning for female staff in Dundalk’s Crowne Plaza this week.

Hosted by three members of Bus Éireann’s Senior Leadership Team, Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Miriam Flynn, Chief Schools Officer and Sinéad Kilkelly, Chief People Officer, the gatherings focused on sharing career progression tips and techniques with women who work for Bus Éireann in the Northeast.

Bus Éireann is proud to be a member of the 30% Club, which is dedicated to promoting gender balance at all levels of the business. Currently, 40% of the Senior Leadership Team are women and 30% of management positions are held by women. The company also held a number of open days for women around the country last year, as part of an expansion and enhancement of services on a number of Bus Éireann routes nationwide, which resulted in the recruitment of 15 female drivers.

Sinéad Kilkelly, Chief People Officer with Bus Éireann said; “Equality is not a gender issue, it’s a business issue. Bus Éireann believes the future is an equal one for everyone, regardless of gender. In the past, the transport industry has typically not been an attractive one for women choosing their careers, but that is changing fast, as we look to recruit the very best talent and strive for gender balance across the business.

International Women’s Day is a celebration of how far we have come and a recognition of how far we have to go. This year’s campaign theme is ‘Each for Equal’ and this series of events for female staff is a celebration of our diversity and reminds us of the continual collaboration needed to recognize equality within our team.”