MET ÉIREANN: Louth hit with new weather warning

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for County Louth this afternoon.

The warning begins at 4am on Thursday and lasts until 6pm.

Met Éireann say: "Southwest winds veering west to northwest will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 80 to 110km/h.

"Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased along western and northwestern coasts on Thursday."