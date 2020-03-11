More than 200 litter fines issued in Louth so far in 2020

Louth County Council have issued over 200 litter fines in the first two months of 2020, with almost three times the number of litter fines issued in Drogheda than Dundalk.

109 fines were issued in Louth in February - of these fines, 17 were issued in the Dundalk urban area, 43 in Drogheda urban area and 49 in the remaining county wide area.

In January 101 fines were issued, 18 in Dundalk, 58 in Drogheda and 25 in the remaining county wide area.

There have been 471 investigations with 210 fines issued to date in Louth in 2020.

Louth County Council have confirmed also that there are a number of Waste Management Act related cases going through the District Court, Circuit Court (appeals and DPP case) and the High Court at present.