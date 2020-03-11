Carrickmacross shop holding hand sanitiser raffle amid Covid-19 outbreak

A shop in Carrickmacross has posted a video on their Facebook page in which they say they are going to raffle off a five-litre tub of hand sanitiser to any local schools, playgroups, child care facilities or creches that enter a draw.

To enter the raffle, Gifts N Things on Main Street, say the person must like the shop's Facebook page, then nominate the school and finally, they must share the post with "all your friends".

The post adds that the draw will take place on Saturday, March 14.

While many people have willingly entered the draw, reacting to the video, some people have questioned it.

One Facebook user commented: "People are desperately looking for hand sanitizer to try and protect themselves and their families and ye looking for likes and shares and not doing the draw until Saturday, which hopefully by then the government will have copped-on and closed schools - just give it away to someone in need now."

Another said: "Or maybe give it away to ur local school instead of looking for likes on the back of coronavirus."