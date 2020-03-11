Deaths in Louth - Wednesday March 11 2020

The death has occurred of Kathleen Mallon (née Fitzpatrick) of Killaclessy, Inniskeen, Dundalk, Louth

In her 93rd year, peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda with her loving family by her side. Devoted wife of the late Tom. Cherished mother of Maureen (Mc Elroy), Gerry, Margaret (Harris) Clontibret, Ollie, Christine (Watters), Claire (Garland), Dermot, Liam & Noeleen.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters in law Helen & Sheila, sons in law Malachy & Martin, 24 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren,brother , sisters, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

Loving sister of Tom, Teresa, Briege, Agnes, Anna and the late Patrick, Bernard & Rose.

Reposing at her late residence at Killaclessy from Tuesday evening. (Wake strictly private on Tuesday Night). Wake times Wednesday & Thursday 2-9pm. Funeral on Friday March 13 leaving her home at 10.15am going to the Church Of The Sacred Heart Shelagh arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House Strictly Private On Friday Morning.

Donations In Lieu of Flowers if so desired to the Alzheimers Society. Enquiries to Mc Conville Funeral Directors Crossmaglen 02830861212.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of May Marry (née Brennan) of Newtown, Knockbridge., Knockbridge, Louth, A91 KH93



Peacefully, at home, March 10, 2020. May, beloved wife of the late Nicholas, dear mother of Nuala, Colm, Declan and Enda and loving granny of Caoimhe, Daire, Conor, Emma, Seán, Ciara, Shane, Colin and Aoife and sister of Judy Kelly.

May will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, sister, son in law David Hoey, daughters in law Connie, Siobhán and Claire, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Friday morning to St Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Harry McAteer of Annaverna, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Catherine and dear father of Bernard, John, Martin and James.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, brother Fr. James McAteer (USA), sisters Mary (Begley) and Kathleen (McFadden), grandchildren Laura, Ciara, Abbie, Josh and Adam, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Catriona, Bernard's partner Noreen, James' partner Alex, brother-in-law Mick McFadden, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his son Martin, Annaverna, from 4pm-10pm on Wednesday and from 12 noon-10pm on Thursday.

House private on Friday, please

Removal on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Crumlin Children's Hospital and Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

Traffic marshalls will be on duty on the R174 at Ravensdale, north of Jordan's Corner during the reposal times. Please heed their advice in relation to parking and the use of the continuous shuttle service to Martin's home.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maisie (Mary) McMahon of Botharnamoe, Ardee, Louth



The death has occurred of Maisie (Mary) McMahon, Botharnamoe, Ardee, Co. Louth, peacefully at Boyne Valley Nursing Home, Dowth on Tuesday March 11, 2020.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen Quinn (née McEntee) of Marian Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in her 90th year, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Joseph and dear mother of Mary and Joe.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, son, son-in-law Joseph, Joe's partner Sarah, grandchildren Adina, Brendan, Stephen and Owen and their mother Audrey, great-grandsons Beau and Brody, sister-in-law June, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk A91 KW52 on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcurry Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House strictly private at all times.

May she rest in peace



