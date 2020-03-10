50 new jobs announced at Dundalk business

US-based company Overhaul have announced that they are to add a further 50 jobs at its facility here at the Marshes Upper in Dundalk.

Speaking to RTE, CFO of Overhaul, David Broe, said: "We are looking forward to embracing the talent pool in Ireland and offering exciting career paths to support the growth of the next generation of innovators."

Overhaul is a real-time supply chain integrity technology solution company and have announced $17.5 million in growth investment led by leading U.S. growth equity investor Edison Partners, with participation from Overhaul's existing investor, Abbey International Finance Group.

Launched in 2016 in Austin, Texas, Overhaul leverages visibility to detect and automatically correct noncompliance within supply chains and has grown to be a trusted provider of integrity solutions for healthcare, high-tech, and food industry Fortune 100s moving freight globally.

According to TMCnet.com, the company plans to hire as many as 50 new technology-focused team members in Dundalk over the next three years. These positions include Developers, UX/UI Designers, Product Managers, Program Managers, Architects, Data Scientists, DevOps, and QA. Several roles have already been advertised for immediate hire with more to follow.