Dundalk FC announce signing of ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Nathan Oduwa

Dundalk FC has this afternoon unveiled their latest signing in the shape of 24-year-old striker Nathan Oduwa.

According to dundalkfc.com, the attacker is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy and will wear the number 17 jersey this season for the Lilywhites.

Oduwa is a former England and Nigerian underage international and has played club football in Scotland, Slovenia, Denmark and Israel.

Speaking to dundalkfc.com, Oduwa said: "The world of football can be very cut-throat and players like to have security and be somewhere where they are happy to play and express themselves and I feel like I have that at Dundalk. I’m just raring to go now."