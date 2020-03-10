Dundalk Omniplex Cinema announces ‘In-Cinema Seat Separation’ amid Coronavirus outbreak

Omniplex Cinemas have announced that after a thorough risk assessment and analysis of the global cinema market, they will implement ‘In-Cinema Seat Separation’ as part of their measures to encourage effective Social Distancing in cinemas.

Other measures include Self-Scanning of Tickets, Increased Cleaning Regimes and Hand Sanitising Stations in every cinema foyer.

In-Cinema Seat Separation is the cornerstone of the plan, whereby every second cinema seat will be unoccupied in a checkerboard pattern.

Mark Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas said: "In-Cinema Seat Separation will give 1m separation between each guest, as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for social distancing. By reducing our capacity by 50% we hope to give cinemagoers peace of mind when attending the movies."



