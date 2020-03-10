BREAKING: Darver Star claims third place in Cheltenham Champion Hurdle

Louth punters were rapturous this afternoon after local horse Darver Star claimed an impressive third-place finish in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

3.30 Champion Hurdle Result: 1st Epatante 2/1 fav 2nd Sharjah 16/1 3rd Darver Star 17/2 4th Cilaos Emery 7/1

Owned by Mid-Louth’s Pat Cluskey, Simon Fagan and Seán Fanning, Darver Star lined up in a typically competitive day one feature, where Epatante and Supasundae were expected to challenge strongly.

All class!



Epatante remains unbeaten this season and storms home in the @UnibetRacing Champion Hurdle for @BarryJGeraghty and @sevenbarrows pic.twitter.com/g6j29QQi8M — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 10, 2020

More to follow