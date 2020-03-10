Louth County Council
Emergency Louth road closure to come into force
Council
Flooding closes Tipperary roads
An emergency road closure will come into force on a country road in mid-Louth later this month, according to Louth County Council.
The R166 will be closed from Monday 23rd March to Friday 17th April between Togher Cross and Murray's Cross to facilitate collapsed road reconstruction.
The local authority has said that diversions will be in place via Togher Roads and Coast Roads. Local access will be provided
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on