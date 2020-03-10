Dundalk father and son giving footie youngsters a shot at US scholarship dream

For local father and son duo, Jim and Ryan Conroy, giving talented youngsters the chance to play football and earn a scholarship at a top US university has been a true labour of love for years now.

63-year-old Jim, from the Point Road in Dundalk, has been bringing squads of young footballers over to the US every year for the past 25 years. First as part of his role at Coláiste Ide in Dublin, but now with Soccer Scholar USA.

He'll be bringing more kids to Memphis this month to help them shine in front of top university soccer coaches from across the US at a football tournament taking place at the world-renowned Mike Rose Soccer Complex.

For the past three years, Jim and Ryan have been running the trips as part of Soccer Scholar USA, which "aims to assist potential student athletes on their quest to obtain scholarships at American universities".

Both Jim and Ryan are teachers by trade, with Ryan now based in Manchester. However the two local men bring budding soccer stars from across both Ireland and England with them - they have scouting camps in Manchester, Ireland and Portsmouth.

PICTURED: Jim (left) and Ryan Conroy (right)

This year, there'll be two Dundalk footballers taking off for the States, in the shape of Ryan McDonnell (previously of Redeemer FC and now with Warrenpoint U20s - whom Jim also helps coach) and Thomas Daly who lines out with the Dundalk FC U19s.

The cost of studying at a US university can be prohibitively expensive says Jim, and this is were Soccer Scholar USA can help reduce the cost considerably.

"With the cost of university ever increasing, getting a scholarship to an American university can quite often make a lot of sense financially.

“This, twinned with the facilities available and increasing popularity of the sport in the USA, means there has never been a better time to consider studying stateside."

Jim adds: "We're not about charging elaborate fees or guaranteeing every applicant a deal. Instead we look at every aspect of our applicants and assess their eligibility before we invite them to assessment.

"From here they must train hard and prepare academically to try obtain a place on our ‘Development Squad’ who will showcase in the USA and be exposed to dozens of college coaches and recruiters."

The development squads heads to the US next Monday (March 16) for what will be an intense week of training and playing, with the ultimate dream of catching the eye of a university and being rewarded with a scholarship to study Stateside. There'll be a panel of 18 going to Memphis from Ireland and the same number from both Manchester and Portsmouth.

In order to keep costs down, each player stays with a so-called 'foster family' for the week, explains Jim, as everyone has to pay for their own travel expenses.

During that week, the squad will be guaranteed to play at least seven matches - including pre-tournament and actual tournament games at the weekend. Before flying home on Monday.

"It's all about showcasing what these kids have to offer. That's the main thing. The results are not always important here," adds Jim.

He says that between eight to 12 kids are rewarded with a scholarship each year.

Some past scholarship successes have included Cormac McArdle (who won the FAI Cup with Dundalk in 2002), Michael Coburn (played for Dundalk and Shelbourne), plus Steven Beattie who had success with Cork City and also lined out with Bohemians and Sligo Rovers.

Ryan, too, is a success story, having earned a scholarship back in 2003 and eventually graduating with a degree in Sports Science in 2007.

He went on to work for LA Galaxy on their youth training programs for a number of years before spending a season with the Chicago Fire.

"I know the talent is there this year and this is their chance to show what they can do," adds Jim.