Deaths in Louth - Tuesday March 10 2020

The death has occurred of Bridie Sherry (née Neacy) of Williamson’s Place., Dundalk, Louth, A91 H2P8



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Louth County Hospital on March 9, 2020. Bridie, daughter of the late Gerard and Kathleen Neacy, much loved wife of the late Patrick, dear mother of Declan, Irene, Vanessa and Maurice, granny of Alicia, Courtney, Caoimhe, David, Michael and Catherine and dear sister of the late Eileen, Paddy, Brendan and Tommy.

Bridie will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, son in law Bruce Kinch, daughter in law Noreen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Woods (née Conroy) of Ladywell Terrace, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home on March 8, 2020. Mary much loved wife of the late Patsy, loving mother of Brenda, Linda, Sandra and the late Patricia, devoted granny of Aoise, Edward and Jamie and sister of the late Eugene.

Mary will be sadly missed by her daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Eddie and Tony, Sandra’s parter Millie, brothers in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Mary will be reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91 XW66 from 2pm until 7pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday afternoon to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace





The death has occurred of Martha Markey of Coís Cuain, Point Road and formerly Ladywell Square, Dundalk, Louth



On March 9, 2020, peacefully, in Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital. Martha daughter of the late Patrick and Gretta and loving sister of Aidan, Don, Margo Gogarty and the late Pat, Noel, and Tom.

Martha will be sadly missed by her brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Martha will be reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street A91 XW66, from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am to St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Willie Halpenny of Blakestown, Ardee, Louth, A92 AC82

On March 8, 2020, peacefully at his residence. Willie will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his daughters Eileen, Claire and Joan, son Brendan, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brother La, sisters Aileen (Callan), Mary (Kane) and Ethel Watters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Willie will repose at his residence on Tuesday 10 from 3pm to 10pm.

Family only at residence on Wednesday morning please.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Devenney (née Mc Ardle) formerly of Oulster Lane, Drogheda, Louth

On February 15, 2020, peacefully at the home of her daughter, Carmel, in Norwich, England.

Mary; predeceased by her husband Con and loving mother of Carmel, Frank and Maurice. Sadly missed by her loving children and their families, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later



