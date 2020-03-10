REPORT: Teen seriously injured after Dundalk collision

Gardai in Dundalk are investigating after a teenage girl was seriously injured after a collision in the early hours of this morning.

According to LMFM a female pedestrian was seriously injured following a collision involving a minibus at the Greengates area of town.

Gardai and emergency services were called at around 2am.

The girl was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The road remained closed this morning.