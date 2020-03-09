Fish monger pleads not guilty to murdering partner

A fish monger who denies murdering his partner will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court this week.

50-year-old Edmundas Dauksa replied, "not guilty" when asked to plead to the charge of murdering Ingrida Maciokaite (31) at Bridgewater Mews, Linenhall Street, Dundalk, Co Louth on September 18, 2018.

Justice Paul McDermott empanelled a jury of seven men and five women to hear the trial, which is expected to last three weeks.

He told the jurors that the facts alleged include that Mr Dauksa, of Castletown Road in Dundalk, was in a relationship with the deceased and that the matter before the court arose out of "some disagreements between them".

He said the accused and Ms Maciokaite are Lithuanian and were living in Dundalk where Mr Dauksa had a business selling shellfish. A number of witnesses in the trial, he said, will come from that community. He asked anyone with knowledge of events at Bridgewater Mews on the date in question to bring it to his attention as they would not be allowed to sit on the jury.

Mr Justice McDermott further asked the jury to select a foreman and return to the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday.