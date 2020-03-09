Bettystown Swim Tribe Raise Over €1200 for Drogheda Women's and Children's Refuge Centre

SwimTribe, a tenacious group of women from Bettystown, Laytown and Drogheda, who swim in the Irish sea every day at Bettystown Beach, took to the sea at sunrise yesterday to celebrate International Women’s Day and raise funds for Drogheda Women's & Children's Refuge Centre. So far they have raised over €1200 through their GoFundMe page.

Over 40 women warmed up with Yoga led by Siobhan Woods, who founded the Swim Tribe last September, and then enthusiastically ran into the 8 degree sea water.

Following their swim, the ladies enjoyed hot drinks and lots of homemade goodies on the beach. The SwimTribe group started with a couple of ladies and has grown into an inspirational community of over 60 dippers and swimmers who have been swimming daily through the winter.

To donate to Drogheda Women’s and Children’s Refuge Centre IWD Swimrise Fund, please click on this link http://bit.ly/ SwimTribeSwimRise