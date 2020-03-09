Discarded needles found at Dundalk bus stop

A local councillor has asked people to be vigilant after a number of discarded needles were found at a bus stop in Muirhevna Mór.

Cllr Kevin Meenan said: “it is not unusual to find needles discarded, it happens everywhere unfortunately but it is worrying that they were discarded at a bus stop where children get the bus to school. It is right beside a green area where I have seen people walking dogs and children playing. I would ask people to be vigilant and cautious. Please make sure your children know not to touch the needles and to leave them be and report them either to myself or to Louth County Council.”

Cllr Meenan also had a message for those responsible: “Please be aware of the possible consequences of where you are discarding your needles. Places like bus stops and green areas are used by all members of the community including children and pets, I would ask that you are conscious of that."