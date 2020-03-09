Louth GAA club pay tribute to legendary club-men 

Dunleer GAA club, Lannleire GFC are mourning the loss of two former club-men with the passing of Michael Murphy and Tom “ Sonny “ Dunne.

Michael Murphy gave loyal and distinguished service to the club over a period of sixty years and more, as player, coach, selector and more recently as a dedicated supporter, cheering on both of his sons, Thomas and Alan and his nephew, Colin.

Michael enjoyed many great moments with the club, during a lengthy playing career, but up there must have been the championship wins of 1971 and 1975. As trainer and selector of Lannleire teams, Michael proved an inspiration to many young men, helping to further develop their football skills. At the end of November 2019, in the Grove House, Michael received acknowledgment for the part he played in the Lannleire double winning side of 1994.

Tom Dunne played centre back on the Lannleire side that won the club’s first ever championship back in 1955, defeating Sean McDermotts in the final in Castlebellingham. In the following years Tom regularly lined out alongside his late brother’s, Noel and Tony. In May 1960, the three Dunne brothers along with the late Michael Murphy were part of the Lannleire team that knocked out SFC holders Clan na Gael in that year’s opening championship round.

At the funeral masses of both men, Fr. Michael Murtagh, P.P. Dunleer commented on the varied sporting interests of Michael and Tom and commended them on their long years of service to their local Lannleire club. Colleagues of Michael and Tom from their playing days formed part of Lannleire Guard of Honour which accompanied both men’s remains to St. Brigid’s Church, Dunleer and afterwards to their respective places of burial in Dromin and kilsaran.

The club extend their deepest sympathies to Margaret Murphy and family and Pauline Dunne and family on their sad loss

Ar dheis De go raibh a n-anamacha.



Aidan King