Dundalk IT score prize at Games Fleadh 2020

Dundalk IT’s Kate Rice, Samuel Olajide and Jessica Savage came second in the coveted Robocode series at the hotly contested Irish Games Fleadh 2020, which was held at the LIT, Thurles Campus last Wednesday.

The number of competitors taking part this year was at a record high, with a total of 27 entries from nine colleges vying for one of the coveted titles or hoping to come out victorious in the Robocode series.

Hundreds of software developers and game enthusiasts attended the daylong event that showcased the best of the third level game development community.

Games Fleadh also allowed second and third level students explore possible careers in an industry worth €148.8 billion, and learn more about the social conscience of the gaming world.