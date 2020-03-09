Deaths in Louth - Monday March 9 2020

The death has occurred of Katherine (Kitty) Campbell (née Walsh) of Carrick Road, Ardee, Louth

In her 100th year, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Micheál.

Sadly missed by her loving family, Máire, Séamas, Róisín, Áine, Pádraig, Caitríona and Eoin, her sister Nell, brother Fr. Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and newfound friends in Moorehall Lodge.

Reposing at her daughter Máire's residence, The Brambles, Old Chapel Lane, Ardee (Eircode A92 R5Y4) on Monday from 3pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

No flowers, please. House private on Tuesday morning for removal.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Frank McCusker of Tudor Grove, Mullaharlin Road, Dundalk, Louth



On Saturday March 7, 2020, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Madeline (née Kirwan) and dear dad of Paul and Lisa.

Predeceased by his parents Frank and Molly (late of Barrack Street). He will be sadly missed with love by his wife, son, daughter, brothers, sisters, son in-law Brian Morgan, daughter in-law Linda, grandchildren Peter, Shane, Adam and Aaron, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence, Tudor Grove, from Monday afternoon 4pm to 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday afternoon to his late residence in Barrack Street for 12.45pm then proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Saint Fursey's Cemetery Haggardstown.

House private on Tuesday, please, by family request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerry Dullaghan of Rockville, Rock Road., Blackrock, Louth

On March 7 2020, peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being wonderfully cared for at Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home.

Gerry, much loved husband of Rose (née Hamill) and dear father of Catriona, Paul and Rosemary. Loving grandad of Greta, Zac, Kaiya, Blake, Kael, Carla, Zara, Isabellea, Nathan, and brother of Marta, and Marion and the late Mary.

Gerard will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday morning from Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91 XW66 at 10.40am to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Helen Magnier (née Mitchell) of Avalon, Francis St., Ennis, Co. Clare & formerly of Dundalk, Co. Louth



On March 6, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Cahercalla Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Robert.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Shane, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Reposing onMonday evening at Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis St., Ennis, from 6pm to 7:30 pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass on Tuesday in the Ennis Cathedral at 11 o'clock with burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

May she rest in peace



