Innovative new App on ADHD launched in Dundalk

At a cross border event today in Dundalk the Changing Lives Initiative launched a new app on ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) to support families.

The Changing Lives Initiative is supported by an award of €2.7m by the European Union’s INTERREG VA Programme, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). The Changing Lives Initiative works to create a better understanding of ADHD and provides an intervention programme for families with children aged (3-7) experiencing behaviours consistent with ADHD. To date, the project has provided an intervention to over 1,400 families.

The new App will support remote and rural delivery of the Changing Lives intervention to families; and will provide access to the intervention for those who cannot access the programme face to face. The App helps families understand what ADHD is and provides practical strategies and tools for parents to use with their children. The App is particularly relevant for parents who have concerns about their child’s behaviour but are not yet sure if their child has ADHD. The App is also extremely useful for those working with children in helping them understand ADHD and how they might support children who have issues with inattention, hyperactivity or impulsivity.

Speaking at the Launch, Karen Morgan a parent who has benefitted from the Changing Lives intervention programme said: “Information is key to parents understanding what might be going on with their child and how to support them. The Changing Lives Initiative programme offers real help to families. It can be hard for parents to get away and find time to come to workshops, so having information and resources available via an App is a great innovation.

I’m really excited to see the App and share it with family and friends”

Also reflecting on the development of the app, Gina McIntyre, CEO of the Special EU Programmes Body said: “The EU INTERREG VA-funded Changing Lives Initiative has put cross-border parenting programmes for ADHD firmly on the ‘treatment map’ across Louth, Belfast and throughout the Argyll and Bute region of Scotland. These training programmes are making a really positive impact, supporting families and enriching the lives of many children.

“The development of the app will help to further strengthen this excellent work, allowing it to reach even more people and make the training accessible to all those in need of it. I particularly look forward to hearing about how it will benefit families living in more rural areas who do not have easy access to the specialised support they need.”

Match-funding for the project has been provided by the Department for Health in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health in Ireland as well as by the project partners.

Further information on the project and the App is available at www.changinglivesinitiative.com