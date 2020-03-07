Comedians’ podcast S**te Talk unearths rare historical tales

If you have an interest in history and a penchant for top-drawer comedy Shite Talk, a new podcast that plucks the most interesting tales from recent(ish) history and presents them to listeners in 40 minutes (on average) nuggets should be right up your street.



The show has recently brought listeners stories such as the one about Paddy McCarthy, a Tipperary man who took the boat to South America and became a major figure in Argentinian football and William Joyce, aka Lord Haw Haw of Zeesen, a young lad who grew up in Galway and went on to become a propaganda broadcaster for the Nazis during WWII.

Podcast hosts Kevin Larney and Jason Brennan with a poster of 'Billy in the Bowl' who features on their podcast series



The show is the bright idea of Dublin-based stand up comic Kevin Larney (originally from Dundalk) and another comedian Jason Brennan, from Carlow who began presenting the first episode of Shite Talk: An Irish History Podcast in May 2019. It is produced by the pairs’ friend Dan Smith from Dublin band Synk.



In terms of a premise, Kevin explains: "The two of us find stories related to Irish history in some way, spend a few weeks researching them and then re-tell what we’ve learned to the other one while trying to inject a bit of comedy into it.



“Someone described it as two friends meeting up in a pub after going down a Wikipedia hole, which is fairly bang on.”

There podcast has a diverse subject range. Kevin tells us about some of his favourite topics so far:

“One of the first stories I researched was about a group called the British Israelites who figured that the Ark of the Covenant was buried in the Hill of Tara so they started digging it up in 1900.

“And one of the more recent episodes Jason did was about two Irish cousins, Hugo O'Conór and Alexander O'Reilly, who were the governors of Texas and Louisiana for about six months in 1769 and between the two of them governed an area bigger than the original 13 colonies.

Kevin Larney, one half of the podcast duo, performing stand up comedy

“There was also Hermann Görtz, a Nazi spy deployed to Ireland during WWII to meet up with the IRA, he managed to evade capture for several months despite walking into a Garda station to ask directions while still in his full Luftwaffe uniform. Or the story of 'Billy in the Bowl' (which is who we're pictured beside above!), a legless murderer who terrorised Stoneybatter in the 1700s.

“Considering we’re at the start of the centenaries now, we’ve been trying to do a few episodes related to the war of independence and the civil war, and since Jason covered the story of William Taylor (a big shot actor from Carlow) I felt I needed to outdo him with a story about the town so, we’ve got one coming out soon about the Dundalk Gaol break.

“In July 1922 the IRA blew a hole in the sidewall of the gaol in town and 105 men escaped, including future Tánaiste Frank Aiken, making it the largest jailbreak in the world for quite a while, which is a nice claim to fame.”

Kevin says they are open to listener suggestions for future episodes: “We’ve a load of half-written ideas we’d like to do but we’re always open to suggestions for future episodes! We’ve already had a few sent to us through our Instagram account, @shitetalkhistory, or emailed to us at shitetalkhistory@gmail.com.”

The first episode of the third season of Shite Talk will be out on St Patrick's day on iTunes, Spotify, Acast and most other podcast providers, or you can get them directly from the website. http://shitetalkhistory.libsyn.com