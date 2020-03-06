Ardee Educate Together project approved for tender process

Local TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has welcomed the news that the long-awaited Ardee Educate Together school project has finally been approved to move to the tender process.

O’Dowd said: “This has been a long time coming, it is really great to see that it has now moved on to the next stage and the school, it’s pupils and the faculty are one step closer to a brand new state of the art school.

“Cllr Minogue and I have both supported the project directly to the Minister for Education and supported the school through the 2B review and the subsequent delays.

“This project when complete will provide a state of the art school in Ardee for generations to come. The school already boasts 160 students and that is set to increase to 176 next year, the school provide a non-denominational choice for students in Ardee and Mid Louth.

Cllr Minogue said: “This project will be vital to the emerging educational needs of our young people in Ardee. The current site is not fit for purpose and it is quite clear that more and more children will register with the school in the coming years.”

“Hopefully we will see the sign off of tenders in the very near future and the project can finally become a reality.”