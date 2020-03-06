Irish Water warns Dundalk residents of service disruptions today

Irish Water has warned Dundalk residents that there will be disruption to water supply services today.

Residents in the Árd Easmuinn, Dundalk and surrounding areas will be affected between 10am and 6pm today.

There will also be an outage in Ardee today between 10am and 6pm.

To keep up to date with service updates see: https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/?z=11&lat=53.933987469501595&lng=-6.473867327646703