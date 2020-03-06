Dundalk IT's Siobhan wins inaugural veterinary nursing award

Siobhan Carroll, a graduate of the BSc in Veterinary Nursing at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has been announced as the winner of a brand new award for Veterinary Nursing students.

The award, sponsored by Duggan Veterinary, is awarded to the student who has achieved the highest grade in the Anaesthesia and Analgesia final year module of the BSc in Veterinary Nursing at DkIT.

Siobhan, from Togher, Co Louth, completed her studies in 2019 and now works as a full-time Registered Veterinary Nurse in Westgate Veterinary Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Donnacha Duggan, Companion Animal Area Sales Manager at Duggan Veterinary commented: “Congratulations to Siobhan on winning the first ever DkIT Award for Anaesthesia and Analgesia. Duggan Veterinary Supplies have worked closely with DKIT Veterinary Students, and staff, over the years. We were delighted to have worked with lecturers Doireann Dowling and Karen Dunne to setup this award to help recognise DkIT student success”.

Speaking about Siobhan’s achievement, Karen Dunne, Course Director on the BSc in Veterinary Nursing programme at DkIT said: “All the students, including Siobhan, worked extremely hard to accumulate the relevant clinical knowledge and expertise that they will need to provide excellent patient care. This award is a celebration of Siobhan’s excellent achievements in this tough module.”

Siobhan and her classmates are now working as Registered Veterinary Nurses in Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals throughout the country and beyond. The BSc Veterinary Nursing at DkIT is accredited by ACOVENE (Accreditation Committee for Veterinary Nurse Education), which means that the qualification is recognised in all EU Member States.