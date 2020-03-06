Oliver Callan brings his latest political comedy show to Dundalk

Impressionist Oliver Callan brings his award-winning Callan's Kicks comedy show to life on stage for the first time in five years to An Táin Arts Centre on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Post General Election, Callan goes from town to town deconstructing our leaders and stars in a special night of comedy and satirical commentary.

Join the Marty Party, Paschal “I only have a certain amount of money” Donohoe, hear an alternative history of Ireland, a whirlwind tour of county accents, movie stars and GAA legends.

Oliver Callan brings his most ambitious live show on the road yet, with dozens of impressions, sketches and voices kicking our leaders and legends into the next decade.

Tickets are €28.50 (plus €1.50 booking fee) at AnTain.ie. Doors are at 8pm.