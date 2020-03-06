Deaths in Louth - Friday March 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Patricia Finegan (née Cunningham) of Piedmont, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Louth, A91 PY58



Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Joe and dear mother of Anthony, Niamh, Ciaran, Aidan, Colm, Fergal and Tadhg.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, son-in-law Fergal, daughters-in-law Martina, Ann-Marie, Samantha and Helen, her sixteen grandchildren, brother Trevor, sisters-in-law Josephine, Rose, Joan and Vera, brothers-in-law Barton and Seamus, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. She was predeceased by her sister Rosaleen and niece Orla.

Reposing at her home on Friday.

Removal on Saturday at 10.40am, to St. Mary's Church, Lordship, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kieran English of Togher Road, Salterstown, Co Louth

In his 71st year, peacefully at Saint Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Kieran, beloved husband of Rita (née Matthews) and loving father of Lisa, Catherine and Laura. Predeceased by by his parents Ned and Winnie and his brother Brendan.

Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Donal, Paul and Mark, grandchildren Jake, Holly, Josh, Sinead and Sam, brother John, sisters Rosaleen, Claire, Ann, Bernadette and Sara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode A92 E225) from 3pm until 8pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Columcille's Church, Togher arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonmore Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Birches Alzheimer Day Centre, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Mc Grane of St. John’s, Scarlet Street, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On March 5, 2020, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. John (Sean), beloved husband of Sheila and loving dad to Paul and Ursula.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, son-in-law Julian, daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren Tom, Conor, Sarah, Aidan, Isabel and Ruby, sisters-in-law Mary and Carmel, brothers-in-law Brian and Raymond, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 5.30 pm until 8.30 pm on Monday evening.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40 am driving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Funeral home private on Tuesday morning.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bridget (Birdie) Mullen (née Warren) of Crufty, Drogheda, Meath / Drogheda, Louth



On March 4, 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St Ursula’s Nursing Home, Bettystown, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband James. Bridget (Birdie); beloved mother of Noel, Margaret, Clare, Eamonn and Gerry.

Sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her twin sister Lily, sisters Eileen, Nuala and Margaret, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her son Eamonn (St Joseph’s Tce, Mell A92 WY06) on Friday.

Funeral on Saturday morning after Mass at 10am in St. Mary's Church, James' St., to Kilsharvan Cemetery.

May she rest in peace