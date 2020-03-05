'Heavy traffic' on M1 following crash this evening

UPDATE: Traffic is heavy heading away from the Port Tunnel on the M50, with delays continuing to J2 Dublin Airport on the M1. Further along, a collision has been cleared between J4 Donabate and J5 Balbriggan. Delays remain on approach.

According to AA Roadwatch this evening, there is heavy traffic on the M1 northbound between Junction 4 Donabate and Junction 5 Balbriggan following a collision.

The vehicles involved are in the median and hard shoulder and onlookers are slowing traffic back to the junction for Dublin Airport.