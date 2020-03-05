Number signing on Live Register in Louth has more than halved in past five years

The number of people signing on the Live Register in Louth has almost halved in the past five years according to the latest figures released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

On a yearly basis, the number signing on in Louth has fallen by 430, representing a fall of 5.5%. On a monthly basis, 61 fewer signed on in February in Louth compared to January.

Looking at Louth in more detail, it can be seen that Ardee has seen the greatest decrease. Since 2015, the number signing on in Ardee has fallen by 977, representing a drop of 55.3%. On a yearly basis it has fallen by 49, or 5.9%.

Dundalk saw the greatest annual drop, with 3,363 people signing on in February 2020 compared to 5,984 in February 2019, representing a fall of 7.6%. It has also fallen by 2,621 or 43.8% since 2015.

Drogheda saw the lowest annual fall, with 3,283 signing on in February 2020 compared to 3,387 in February 2019, representing a fall of 3.1%.

The demographic and town that saw the greatest decrease in the number of people signing on the Live Register since 2015 was females under the age of 25 in Ardee. 33 females under the age of 25 signed on in Ardee in February 2020, compared to 106 in February 2015, representing a fall of 69% in five years.