Dundalk woman anxious to move case forward to prove her innocence

Lisa Smith's defence solicitor Peter Corrigan has said that the Dundalk woman is "anxious" for her case to move forward as soon as possible so that she can "prove her innocence".

The Dundalk woman is being charged with membership of an unlawful organisation (ISIS) under 2005 terror legislation.

38-year-old Smith, who is a former member of the Irish Defence Forces, appeared at Dublin District Court on Wednesday in Islamic dress with her face covered in court.

According to Virgin News Media reporter Sarah O'Connor, the book of evidence is not ready in the case against Dundalk woman Lisa Smith.

In a post on social media this yesterday, Sarah O'Connor said:

"The mother of one is charged with membership of ISIS. Her solicitor said the charge should be discontinued. She is being remanded on continuing bail until April 17."