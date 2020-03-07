Louth Cllr Kevin Meenan reflects on how health scare changed his perspective on life

It was outside a Dunnes Stores in Dublin three years ago that newly co-opted local councillor Kevin Meenan started to realise his life was spiraling dramatically into the unknown.

Earlier that day, the 47-year-old had gone to the Beaumont Hospital at the urgent request of his doctor.

He had, for some time, been experiencing difficulties walking, which manifested itself in numbness and something called 'foot-drop' in his left leg - basically an inability to lift your foot off the ground at times. His partner felt it was something he should be concerned about, and so he went to get it checked out, eventually.

“When you’re walking, it’s like you’re dragging it (the leg) a bit,” Cllr Meenan says of the symptoms he felt. “I noticed one day, I was walking funny and I fell that day and I thought I broke my leg. I rang my partner and she came home and they were asking me up in the hospital, ‘what happened to you? How did you fall?’ and I said I didn’t know, but I was walking funny all day.

“Then, when I got off the crutches a week later, I was still doing the same thing and I remember being in Tescos, and my daughter was way off ahead of me and I was trying to keep up with her and the more I was doing it, I was thinking ‘that’s not right’.

“I said it to my partner the next day - it was Mother’s Day actually - ‘will you look at the way I’m walking here, it’s not right?’”

He continues: “We were sitting down that evening and I turned around and I said: ‘that won’t lift’ (pointing to his leg) and she said: ‘that’s foot-drop, you need to go and get that seen to’. So I went to the doctor’s on Tuesday. He checked all the signs and he said: ‘Beaumont, tomorrow morning’.”

After a series of tests that day in the Beaumont he was told that he wasn’t going to be going home that night, as initially expected. There was something more going on.

“We went up and met a doctor and he didn’t really understand what it was, and then we were hanging around for a bit of the day and then he came back into me and walked me through a corridor. Then he stopped to watch me from behind and the man in front said: ‘keep coming and walk towards me’ and he was a neurologist and he said: ‘it could be one of two things - it could be your back, but your eye has dropped, did you know that?’. He then added: ‘I want to go away and talk to some people and we’re going to send you for an MRI’.

“So we were sitting there that day, it was around 5pm and he came back in and he called me into the room and I knew then it wasn't going to be great. He said: ‘it’s not your back, we want to keep you’.

“I was there: ‘Ah sure I’ll come back’ and they said: ‘no you’re staying, you’re admitted through neurology’.”

Cllr Meenan smiles when he remembers what was on his mind at that moment: “I had an interview for a job in a bakery in Annagassan and they rang me when I was there (in the hospital), I said: ‘I’ll ring you on Monday’.

“I remember saying to the doctor, I’ve an interview on Monday and he said: ‘you’re going nowhere. You won’t be doing anything’.”

An emergency dash to the aforementioned nearby Dunnes Stores to pick up clothing for what would turn out to be a longer spell of testing, waiting and worrying followed.

“Probably one of the worst things you can do is Google things and you’re doing all these tests - MS, Motor Neurons Disease (MND) and you’re going through them all.”

That initial hospital stay brought with it difficult, darker moments, says Cllr Meenan, as he reflects on it now, three years on.

“I remember lying in the hospital and I knew just the way the people were going about me, the way there’d always be doctors around you, coming in and they were walking away and chatting and coming back, and you’re sort of saying: ‘this is not great’, you know?”

He adds: “The body language isn’t great. You’re studying everything and they’re not having conversations in front of you, they’re walking away. The consultant came in and she was looking at my eye again and coming back again. And they did all the tests that you would get done if you had MND and you get the needles into your legs.”

He continues: “They did another where they sent electrical pulses into your legs. I read about them the night before, that they were horrific tests, but actually, they weren’t. I was prepared for the pain barrier.”

The tests continued, but a definitive diagnosis of the problem was not found.

He was able to return home, but he, and the doctors, were still none the wiser.

He was a sitting local councillor with Sinn Fein throughout all this, but he decided - after much thought - that he needed to fully focus on his health and his family. He stepped aside.

“So then it was back and forwards for the next six months and in between that the party (Sinn Fein) were looking for who would be standing again (in the the next local elections) and my family were saying: ‘take a break and come out of it’.

“I didn’t know what lay in store, so there was no point in me saying I’ll go ahead, and sometimes you might not get a diagnosis for a year and then you’re diagnosed straight away.

“So, I just said let’s concentrate on my health.”

He had a lot of time for reflection then, he says.

“The other thing is, you’re running around and you’re doing this and doing that, and who’s around the bottom of your bed? Your family. And you don’t have that much time for them because you’re doing this and doing that.”

The weeks, and the months ticked by. Kevin admits that he withdrew somewhat.

“I wanted to stay at home. I didn’t want to bump into people or see people, because I’m not one for ‘how are you?’ I would meet a lot of people in town and I’m not going through answering this question a hundred times a day. I only went from there (his home) to my mum's house.”

Eventually, the doctors returned with news around October 2017.

“They came back and said there is something there, maybe the pains and numbness in the hands was rheumatoid arthritis and I had to see a rheumatologist. That, coupled with whatever happened the peripheral nerve, had mimicked something that was more serious.

“They (the doctors) were happy enough because I went to a physio, I did everything. I’d be at home every night doing all the exercises and I was looking at it (the leg) and thinking: ‘why isn't that going up?’ and it wasn’t sore and when I was in the hospital it wasn’t sore at all. You know the way you know there’s something wrong with you, but you’re not even sore? And sometimes that can be worse.

“So, I’m going to see a rheumatologist next month - took me two years to see one,” he adds.

Three years on from that Mother’s Day in 2017, newly co-opted Sinn Fein councillor Kevin Meenan sits across the table sipping tea and unravelling that six month period of his life.

After the news from the doctors and an extended period of recovery and rest, Kevin says he started to dip his toe back into community work.

“I wanted to be active,” he says firmly. “A youth work job came up, doing cultural awareness in Muirhevnamor, I knew the organisation that got the tender for it and they wanted me to do it because I would know everybody and I could hit the ground running ahead of everybody else.

“I don't want to sit at home. I’m 47. I still consider myself fairly young and active. I’ve always been active and held two jobs down. The youth work job is coming to an end now and the funny way things pan out, Ruairi (Ó Murchú) gets TD and it frees up the seat and they were looking for someone to do it.”

It took a lot of discussion and soul-searching with his family, before he committed to re-entering local politics.

“My partner wasn’t keen on it at the start, but my daughter was very keen into it and I just thought it could be a good thing to keep her on track as well.

“And I just thought maybe the timing is right. I always believe in faith and maybe this came at the right time for me.

“I (had) said ‘no’, ‘no’, ‘no’ and I really only indicated to the party on the day of the count (recent general election) that I would go back. That’s the day we (Kevin and his family) decided: ‘okay, we’re doing it’.”

So, what are his plans now that he’s back?

“It’s still a strange feeling being back there. I’m taking it a day at a time. I’m not going in with any mad, grand plans. I know I’ll pick up my speed as things go along. These are things I would have said to other councillors throughout the years.

“I would have seen councillors come in and I’d say: ‘it’s not a race’. It’s a five year race, don’t burn yourself out in the first year and issues will come to you that you don't see.”

The interview is drawing to a close. The teapot is drained and a day’s work is still to be done. Kevin sums up his health scare just before we leave.

“It was pretty sobering. You’re up there (in the hospital) thinking ‘what was the last 20 years about?’. Why did I not go and see people quicker? Do things differently. Silly things like that.

“I could see myself running around working and not even calling in to see my mum. And I would suggest that to anyone - life’s too short.”