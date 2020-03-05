Towing dangerously defective trailer which hit Dundalk mother and son walking to school

A motorist who was towing a dangerously defective trailer which became dislodged from his 4 x 4 and hit a mother and son who were walking to school, had his case adjourned at Dundalk Circuit Court last week so his suitability to perform community service can be assessed.

Aidan Smyth (47) of Liscumiskey, Smithboro, Co. Monaghan had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to the woman, on the Avenue Road, Dundalk on September 28, 2017.

The victim told gardaí she was walking her son to get his school bus around 8.35 and ‘just woke up’ sitting on the footpath, having been hit by a trailer along with her son.

The sentencing hearing last Thursday heard how the flatbed trailer – which had been carrying another trailer, had become dislodged from an Isuzu Trooper driven by the defendant.

The injured party – who was airlifted to St. James’ hospital in Dublin, suffered two broken toes, had metal plates inserted in her right foot. Skin was ripped off leaving a hole in her foot, which required a skin graft and she also sustained torn knee ligaments and a dislocated shoulder.

She spent five weeks in hospital following the collision and both she and her son – who was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda, required physio.

A PSV inspection established that the trailer – which had been bought the day before, had dangerously defective rear wheel due to corrosion. It had no effective brakes on any of the wheels and had no breakaway brake, to prevent it rolling away if it became dislodged.

The court also heard the bumpy condition of the road was a contributory factor and while he rang 999 immediately, the defendant was so shocked, he was unable to speak to the call taker and handed it to a passer-by.

The court was told Mr. Smyth is a part-time farmer who is a carer for his 88 year old mother.

The Defence barrister stressed that the manner of his client’s driving was not dangerous.

Judge James McCourt said the dislodgement was foreseeable and described it as an act of extreme foolishness and extreme stupidity and the consequences although very bad – could have been an awful lot worse.

He said it was clear the defendant is not the sort of man who would ordinarily come to the attention of the police authorities.

He adjourned the case to April 21st for mention, so a Probation Service can prepare a report on whether Mr. Smyth is a suitable candidate to perform community service instead of a prison sentence.