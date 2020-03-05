Dundalk's San Benedetto announces closing down sale

The owners of Italian foodie shop San Benedetto on Francis Street have announced that they will be closing the shop and relocating back to their native Italy.

The owners of the popular food and coffee shop, Sara and Daniele, said that they will be closing the shutters for the last time on Saturday, March 14 at 5pm.

They will also be offering a 15 - 20% discount on all products before they close the doors.

The owners said: "We would like to thank all our loyal customers for your continued support and custom and we looking forward to seeing you again before we go."