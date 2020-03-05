Dundalk councillors to meet with officials on Dowdallshill Graveyard proposals

Dundalk councillor Sean Kelly has asked that the Dundalk Municipal District councillors be consulted on the new proposed traffic system at Dowdallshill Graveyard before any decision is made to ensure it is consistent with the feedback that members of the public have given to councillors in relation to the issue.

The matter was raised at the Dundalk Municipal District March meeting, being raised initially by Cllr Maeve Yore who sought an update on the Council's plans for a new traffic management system at the graveyard.

This followed several calls in recent months by councillors for a proper one way traffic system and safety features within the internal road network at the Graveyard.

Cllr Kelly followed up on Cllr Yore's query, asking that officials from Louth County Council would meet with the four councillors appointed to the working group for the Blessing of the Graves event at Dowdallshill Graveyard namely: himself, Cllr Maeve Yore, Cllr Edel Corrigan and Cllr Conor Keelan.

The meeting was informed that the new proposed system was at design stage and Cllr Kelly asked that the councillors be consulted on this proposal before any decision is made to ensure it is consistent with the feedback that members of the public have given to councillors in relation to the issue.

Cllr Kelly commented: "any decisions such as this need consultation from the elected officials, we are ones who are receiving complaints about busy days in the graveyard such as Christmas and New Years where there is total traffic gridlock, and a place which should be a haven of harmony and peace turns into a frustrated and at times hostile environment."

Senior engineer Mark Johnston told the meeting that they would meet with the four councillors, to give them the chance to see the proposed design and give their opinions on the planned one way system.