Drunk driver bit garda and drew blood in Dundalk

A drunk driver who bit a garda and drew blood after the officer had stopped him driving erratically outside student accommodation was given suspended sentences at Dundalk Circuit Court last week and was told to submit to monthly drug testing for the next two years.

The court heard Cillian McShane of Tobernacara, Carrickmacross had driven at the same garda twice – before he reversed and hit a tree.

The 23 year old was before the court for sentencing for assault causing harm, dangerous driving and drink driving arising out of the incident at Green Park, Dundalk on September 25th 2017.

Gardai on mobile patrol who were dispatched to the scene, saw a blue Volkswagen Golf being driven erratically in the car park outside the premises.

As he was unable to exit, Cillian McShane drove onto the lawn area, where residents were standing and tried to leave at the side of the accommodation block.

He struck a fence and the side of the building and a garda got out of the patrol car and shouted at him twice to stop the car.

Instead the defendant put his car in reverse.

The garda struck the back window with his baton – stunning Cillian McShane briefly before he drove at the officer a second time.

He then reversed and struck a tree – which bought the car to a halt and when the Garda grabbed his clothing through the open driver’s window, the defendant bit him drawing blood. When the garda said “You bit me”. He replied “I know. I’m sorry”.

The Garda in a victim impact statement said he was in fear of his life when the accused drove at him twice, and the defendant’s refusal to give a blood sample for HIV testing had added to his anxiety, as he was forced to wait for results.

The Defence barrister said her client was suffering from anxiety and issues with drink and drugs at the time, but had completed a 12 week treatment programme and is now a qualified painter and decorator and had €1,500 in court as a token of remorse.

Judge James McCourt imposed a two year sentence for assault causing harm and two concurrent six month sentences for the dangerous and drink driving offences.

All of the sentences were suspended in their entirety and as a condition of the good behaviour bond for the latter two offences, Cillian McShane must submit the results of urinalysis to the Probation Service on a monthly basis for two years. He was also banned from driving for two years.