Rás Tailteann 2020 set to finish in Blackrock this year

The Rás Tailteann 2020 five Day International Cycling Race around Ireland is crossing the finishing line in Blackrock on Sunday June 14.

The event will be made up of eight International Teams, 30 National Teams, over 170 professional cyclists and a cavalcade of 44 vehicles consisting of Gardai, support crew, media and marshalls.

Blackrock Tourism and Development Group say they are delighted to welcome the 67th Rás Tailteann 2020 to Blackrock where the 5 Day International Cycle Race will finish along the main street.

"The 5th and final leg of the race on day 5 will commence from Kinnegad and will race 135 kilometers to Blackrock. The race will comprise of 170 cyclists and a support team of over 40 vehicles who will complete 4 laps of the village with the final lap crossing the line around 3:00pm on the day,” said Aine Corcoran of the Blackrock Tourism and Development Group.

"This is a superb opportunity for us to showcase our beautiful village to the National and International media which will be reporting on this race on a daily basis. The fact that the race finishes in Blackrock village will mean that the eyes of the Cycling World will be on us for this thrilling race as it crosses the line on the main street in June.”

The race is being organised by the RAS Committee and local member Pat O’Shaughnessy is a well known Louth cyclist and Radio Presenter.

“We couldn’t think of a more spectacular or scenic location in Ireland than beautiful Blackrock so the race will reach its conclusion in the seaside village after 5 days of fierce competition.” said O’Shaughnessy.

“We have received a warm welcome from the people of Blackrock and we hope that they will be just as excited as we are about this famous cycling event as it comes to the heart of the village."

The event will require significant organisation by the RÁS committee who are working in cooperation with County Councils, The Gardai, Support Teams and Stewards as they move around the country over the 5 days.